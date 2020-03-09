BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 37,149,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

