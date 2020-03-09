BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. BP accounts for about 2.2% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock traded down $5.75 on Monday, reaching $25.50. 24,681,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893,662. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

