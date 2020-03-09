Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.47. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

