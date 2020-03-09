BriaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,356.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,710.00 and $1,356.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.53 or 2.21772674 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

