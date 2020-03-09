Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 176.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.8%.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

