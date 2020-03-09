Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNRL. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

MNRL opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $829.65 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

