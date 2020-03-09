Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.69. 4,340,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

