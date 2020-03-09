Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $79,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $21.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,796. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $244.24 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.