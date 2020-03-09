Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $320.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $360.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

AVGO stock traded down $20.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.87. The company had a trading volume of 242,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $135,646,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

