Brokerages Anticipate Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $158.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.50 million and the highest is $165.10 million. Funko reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $853.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.10 million to $857.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $921.05 million, with estimates ranging from $899.49 million to $935.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNKO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Funko has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $357.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

