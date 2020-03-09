Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce sales of $34.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.78 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $30.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $141.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.38 billion to $142.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $152.53 billion to $161.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.67. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.