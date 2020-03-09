Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Pool reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $224.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.80. Pool has a 12 month low of $154.16 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $209.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

