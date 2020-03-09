Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. 301,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $756.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

