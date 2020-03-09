Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.00. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,476. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $136,112. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 627,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $16,163,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

