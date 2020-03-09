Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

