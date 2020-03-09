Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $15.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 150,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

