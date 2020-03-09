Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $683.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.50 million and the lowest is $670.99 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $662.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

NYSE:EQR opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,659,000 after purchasing an additional 301,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

