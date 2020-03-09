Brokerages Expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. KLA posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $11.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.69.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $10.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.92. 2,815,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.