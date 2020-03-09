Brokerages Expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to report $159.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.97 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $118.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $480.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.59 million to $489.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.93 million, with estimates ranging from $583.21 million to $590.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

