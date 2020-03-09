Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

HALL opened at $9.29 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

