Brokers Issue Forecasts for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.24. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

