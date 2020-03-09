Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NGT opened at C$70.05 on Monday. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.02%.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.