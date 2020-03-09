Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $146.25 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

