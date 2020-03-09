Brokers Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COST. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Shares of COST stock opened at $311.34 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $216.22 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average of $298.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

