Brokers Offer Predictions for J.Jill Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JILL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

JILL opened at $0.71 on Monday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 1,857.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in J.Jill by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194,431 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 208,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

