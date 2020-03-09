Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.61.

CNQ opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$29.83 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.