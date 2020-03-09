Brokers Set Expectations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,705,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.