Brokers Set Expectations for Freehold Royalties Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE FRU opened at C$6.06 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $718.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,465.12%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

