Brokers Set Expectations for ICF International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

