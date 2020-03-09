Brokers Set Expectations for Spirent Communications Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spirent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Spirent Communications stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

