Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brown-Forman in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brown-Forman’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

