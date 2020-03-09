Brown-Forman Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brown-Forman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

BF.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Brown-Forman has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

