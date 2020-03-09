Bryan Christiansen Sells 1,226 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) COO Bryan Christiansen sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $13,522.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of Vivint Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35.

NYSE:VSLR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,911,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Vivint Solar Inc has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.