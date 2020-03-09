BTC Lite (BTCL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $52,877.00 and $35.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.