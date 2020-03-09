BUZZCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $182,430.00 and $22.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

