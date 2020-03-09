Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0005 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Poloniex and Crex24. Bytecoin has a market cap of $84.30 million and approximately $34,369.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC, cfinex, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Binance, Poloniex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

