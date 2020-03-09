Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.63 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges including Neraex, RightBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. Bytom has a market cap of $83.64 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OTCBTC, OKEx, BitMart, BigONE, CoinTiger, CoinEx, Neraex, HitBTC, FCoin, Bibox, EXX, Huobi, LBank, RightBTC, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

