Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE:CBT traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

