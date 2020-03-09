Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,160 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 493,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

