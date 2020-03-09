Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 3,663 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 799.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 124,398 shares during the period.

SCHP traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $59.12. 33,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,367. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

