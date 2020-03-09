Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 2.62% of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,255,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPMF remained flat at $$22.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.