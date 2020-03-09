Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,874. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.