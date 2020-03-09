Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.73. 80,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,761. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

