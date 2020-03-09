Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

WU traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 286,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

