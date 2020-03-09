Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,033 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $52.39. 5,069,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a market cap of $243.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

