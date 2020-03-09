Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,149 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after buying an additional 33,669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after buying an additional 216,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after buying an additional 467,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $12.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,934,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

