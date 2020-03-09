Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $1.36 Million in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Stamps.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,459,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stamps.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,289. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

