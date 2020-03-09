Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.66. 15,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $103.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

