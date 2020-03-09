Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Buckle worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

