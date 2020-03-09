Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 131,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,837,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,152. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

